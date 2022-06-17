Pomeroon man struck down and killed by minibus

A 79-year-old man was this morning struck down and killed by a minibus whilst he was walking along the Charity Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is Choomanlall, also known as “Cyril” of Adams Creek, Pomeroon River, Region Two.

Reports are that the pensioner was walking along the roadway when the minibus struck him down.

The elderly man was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing