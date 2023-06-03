Pomeroon man busted with $1M in ganja

Rocky Mangra was busted by CANU with 3.128 kg cannabis worth GUY$1M
Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday arrested a man after he was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis.
According to CANU reports, the discovery was made at the Charity Stelling, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).
CANU said that its officers conducted an operation at the Charity selling, where a subsequent search of a boat in the presence of the sole occupant revealed a box containing a number of parcels suspected to be cannabis.
The occupant, 42-year-old Rocky Mangra of Grant St Joseph, Lower Pomeroon, Region Two was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.
When tested, the drug was discovered to be imported cannabis known as “creepy” with a weight of approximately 6.9 pounds or 3.128 kilogrammes. CANU said the narcotic carries a street value of approximately GUY$1 million.
Investigations are ongoing.