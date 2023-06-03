Pomeroon man busted with $1M in ganja

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday arrested a man after he was found in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

According to CANU reports, the discovery was made at the Charity Stelling, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

CANU said that its officers conducted an operation at the Charity selling, where a subsequent search of a boat in the presence of the sole occupant revealed a box containing a number of parcels suspected to be cannabis.