Polo G Iced Reports He Unfollowed Gunna Over Snitching Claims

Polo G addressed misleading reports on Friday, claiming that he is the latest rapper to unfollow Gunna in what appears to be a polarizing blowback in the hip-hop community because of his recent guilty plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

On Friday, reports surfaced that the “Rapstar” rapper had removed Gunna from his friends and followers list in a bid to distance himself from him due to the perception that he had violated the “street code” to never tell. However, Polo G was quick to set the record straight as he denied ever following Gunna in the first place.

“I wasn’t never followin’ him to unfollow up,” Polo G wrote on Instagram Story. “Y’all be on my d*ck.”

The rapper also wanted others to leave him out of such things noting that he doesn’t keep much company and wanted to be left alone.

“I don’t follow up behind nobody, I make my own decisions as a man and I do a good job at mindin my business,” he wrote. “U don’t see me in shit for a reason.”

In another post, he added, “I don’t fuck with n***as good or bad simple and plain.”

Gunna

Earlier this month, Gunna spoke for the first time, claiming that despite taking an Alford Plea, he has not switched sides. “N***as acting like they switching to a side,” he wrote. “But it’s only one side. #YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

Gunna received major backlash from fans and followers who referenced the tape from his court hearing where he was asked about knowledge that YSL was a gang and to which he answered affirmatively.

Since then, many have Gunna and the seven other defendants who took plea deals “snitches” for cooperating with authorities to get out of jail while others, like his close friend Young Thug, remained in jail along with 13 others.

Among those who have unfollowed Gunna are rappers, Lil Baby and Meek Mill, while his former collaborator Lil Durk also dissed him in a new song this week. Even Wack 100 has teased that his artist is going to release a song “inspired” by the plea deal.