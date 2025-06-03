World News
Polls set to close in South Korea snap election triggered by martial law
03 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

- Polls are set to close shortly in South Korea’s snap presidential election, called after former leader Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached and removed from office over his shock martial law decree.
- South Korea’s three major broadcasters – KBS, MBC and SBS – will publish a joint exit poll shortly after voting ends at 8pm local time (11:00 GMT).
