South Korea votes in snap presidential poll after failed martial law bid

  • Polls are set to close shortly in South Korea’s snap presidential election, called after former leader Yoon Suk-yeol was impeached and removed from office over his shock martial law decree.
  • South Korea’s three major broadcasters – KBS, MBC and SBS – will publish a joint exit poll shortly after voting ends at 8pm local time (11:00 GMT).