Pollard blitz takes Knight Riders home

GROS ISLET, SAINT LUCIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Kieron Pollard of Trinbago Knight Riders bats during the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match between Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on September 10, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Captain Kieron Pollard smashed a rapid half-century under pressure to lift Trinbago Knight Riders to a four-wicket victory over Saint Lucia Kings in an entertaining Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

After the Kings posted 187/6, the Knight Riders were well on track thanks to a belligerent 57 from 33 balls from Shaqkere Parris before stuttering in the middle overs.

With 27 runs needed off 12 balls, Pollard (52 not out off 19 balls) whacked four sixes off seamer Matthew Forde in the penultimate over before the Knight Riders ran down the target with five balls remaining to inflict defeat on the Kings. The Knight Riders moved to a record of 2-1, while the Kings are 2-2.

After being routed for just 100 by Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Kings paced their innings well after being sent in to bat.

Opener Johnson Charles got the Kings off to a flier with two sixes in three balls to spoil the 23th birthday of quick Jayden Seales.

Skipper Faf du Plessis also chanced his arm and was dropped twice before his middle stump was knocked over by left-arm spinner Waqar Salamkheil in the eighth over.

The Kings went through a lull in the middle overs, with Sunil Narine enjoying the spin-friendly conditions to finish with 2/13 from four overs.

But Roston Chase (56 not out from 40 balls) stepped up in the latter overs and powered the Kings to a strong total.

The Knight Riders needed a fast start and Narine obliged before falling to debutant left-arm quick Khari Campbell, who picked up the wicket with his sixth delivery.

But Campbell was brought back to earth when he misjudged a skier in a lucky let off for Jason Roy on 10. Campbell’s confidence was shaken and he succumbed to an assault from a rampaging Parris who cracked a trio of sixes in the fifth over.

Parris raced to 31 off 9 balls as the Knight Riders continued to soar above the required run rate. He fittingly hit a six to reach his half-century off 20 balls as the Knight Riders reached triple figures in the ninth over.

But Parris was less assured against vicious short-pitched bowling from Alzarri Joseph and on 54 he gloved a rearing delivery only for wicketkeeper Tim Seifert to fumble the chance after diving forward.

Parris’ momentum was halted and a clever bowling change led to his downfall when spinner Noor Ahmad lured him into a false shot. Keacy Carty struggled for fluency and in the 17th over was brilliantly caught by substitute fielder David Wiese, who dived at long on to take a stunner.

The pressure fell on Pollard, who kept his calm with his first CPL half-century since 2021 to leave the local fans once again stunned.