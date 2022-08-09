Policeman, 4 others busted with $1.5M worth of cocaine

A Police sergeant was arrested along with four others when Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) raided a Norton Street, Georgetown house.

Reports are that on Monday, CANU officers conducted an operation at a Norton Street residence, where a known drug trafficker resides. A subsequent search of the premises led to the discovery of four parcels containing suspected cocaine. The known drug trafficker along with four persons was arrested including a police sergeant who was present at the premises at the time of the search.

They were all escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected narcotics. The narcotics tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately 1.5 kilograms, with an estimated street value of approximately $1.5M. The known drug trafficker was arrested and charged in 2011 by CANU after 590 grams of cocaine was found on his premises. In 2018 he was again fingered in a drug seizure after an associate of his was arrested on his premises with a quantity of cocaine. Investigations are ongoing.