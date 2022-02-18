Police unearth, destroy $90M worth of ganja

Police in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Thursday unearthed and destroyed $90 million worth of marijuana during an eradication exercise at Gateroy Village, Berbice River.

Reports are that ranks led by a gazetted officer went to the location where a field covering some 10 acres with approximately 115,000 cultivated plants measuring between one and five feet in height, was discovered. Police also found four makeshift camps and one drying area which had about 215 cannabis plants drying.

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, acting on information received, Police in Regional Division Six went to a secluded area on the southern bank of the Canje River where a search was conducted for narcotics, guns, ammunition, and stolen articles.

During the search, five bulky parcels wrapped in transparent and black plastic were found. They contained a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis. No one was seen in the area.

The suspected cannabis was taken to Central Police Station, where it was weighed, amounting to 90 pounds.