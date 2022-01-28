Police to clamp down on untidy, reckless minibus drivers, conductors



Police officers stopping a minibus [File Photo] Police officers stopping a minibus [File Photo]

By: LaWanda McAllister

The Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has announced its intention to conduct countrywide exercises aimed at clamping down on “untidy” minibus drivers and conductors.

This was revealed by Divisional Traffic Officer of Division 4A – (Georgetown), Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams, during a recent programme hosted by the GPF.

Williams lamented that the minibus culture in Guyana poses many challenges for the Police Force, noting that it is time that this matter be dealt with aggressively.

“Some of these minibus drivers, their attire is atrocious. If you go to a bus, you notice some of the drivers, young men, with their boxers exposed, they have on a t-shirt with lude writing and all of that, and they are offering a service to members of the public,” he reasoned.

“We cannot continue with that!”

According to the Traffic Officer, once minibus drivers and conductors are caught in “untidy” attire, they can be charged.

“Once they are caught, we will have the laws to deal with them…. The conductors too. Untidy conductor…and the drivers,” he emphasised.

Furthermore, the Traffic Officer said drivers and conductors who smoke cigarettes (and other products) in public as well as those who consume alcohol whilst on the job, will be dealt with accordingly.

“Some of them that smoking, and wanna take the risk of driving and drinking. Well, they will face the consequences once they are caught. They will face the consequence of their recklessness, as simple as that,” Williams contended.

The Traffic Officer further encouraged persons who travel in minibuses where unprofessional or dangerous behaviour is taking place to speak out.

“If a member of the public goes into a minibus and that is happening, he has a right to speak to the driver…and if he attempts to put you out of that vehicle, all you need to do is give us a short statement as to where and when it occurred and the number of the vehicle, and we take it from there,” the senior police official explained.

In December 2019, a conductor and driver who were caught on camera behaving in a reckless and dangerous manner were arrested and charged for several offences, including for being untidy.

The driver, Trevin Bobb-Semple, 28, of South Better Hope, ECD and Timehri Dock Road, East Bank Demerara was charged with tinted motor vehicle; untidy driver; fail to have control of motor vehicle; breach of condition of road service license, and dangerous driving.

In addition, his driver’s license was suspended until the determination of the case.

On the other hand, the conductor, Jermaine Waldron, 27, of Haslington, ECD was fined $7,500 for failing to ensure passengers’ safety for which he was fined $25,000 and was also slapped with $7,500 for being an untidy conductor.