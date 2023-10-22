Police recover stolen shotgun at Crane

Police ranks in Regional Division #3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have recovered a shotgun that was reported as stolen during a recent robbery.

At around 20:30h Saturday night, the ranks acted on information received and went to Crane (Center Road), West Coast Demerara, where they conducted a search during which they stumbled upon a black shotgun casing that was in a clump of bushes on the western side of the street.