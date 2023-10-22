Police recover stolen shotgun at Crane

The recovered stolen shotgun
Police ranks in Regional Division #3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) have recovered a shotgun that was reported as stolen during a recent robbery.
At around 20:30h Saturday night, the ranks acted on information received and went to Crane (Center Road), West Coast Demerara, where they conducted a search during which they stumbled upon a black shotgun casing that was in a clump of bushes on the western side of the street.
The casing was opened and examined. Inside was a firearm that was allegedly stolen during a robbery on October 18th, 2023, committed on Yvonne Singh.
Police say shotgun was carefully handled and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where it was photographed and processed for latent fingerprints. Investigations are ongoing.