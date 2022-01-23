Police on the hunt for 4 women who burnt another with acid

Police in Regional Division 4A (Georgetown) are looking for four identifiable females who allegedly threw a corrosive liquid on a 24-year-old woman Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Renesha Maxwell of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The incident occurred sometime around 20:40 hours at the corner of Norton and John Streets, Georgetown.

According to the police report, Maxwell took a taxi from Leopold Street, Georgetown and as she was traveling, she observed a car following the vehicle she was in.

She told the driver to stop and when he did, she alleges that the four females exited the trailing car and approached her. One of the females then threw a liquid substance on her and she immediately felt a burning sensation about her body and began to scream.

She was rushed to the GPHC where she was seen and treated by Dr. Yearwood and admitted with burns to her back and left hand. Her condition is now regarded as stable.

The matter was reported and the police are currently investigating the incident.