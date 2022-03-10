Police Officers urged to help foster a ‘stable environment’ to bolster country’s economic takeoff

Police Officers at the Opening of the Police Officers’ Conference 2022

Police Officers were this morning reminded that, in the execution of their duties, they must keep in mind the country’s expanding oil and gas sector and the government’s planned economic development.

This message was delivered by Police Commissioner (ag) Nigel Hoppie during the opening of the Police Officers’ Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC). He noted that law enforcement officers must consider the changes the country is experiencing including the increase in foreign investments and influx of tourists.

“Cognisant of our expanding oil and gas sector, the expected increase in foreign investment and the anticipated increase in tourism along with migrants from neighbouring countries and the region, I reiterate my call to all ranks of the Guyana Police Force let us put our mind and shoulders to the wheel of law enforcement in a unified process towards the fostering of a healthy, stable, conducive and encouraging environment to bolster the government’s takeoff in the economic development of Guyana,” the Top Cop posited.

The Police Commissioner further called on members of the GPF to “always be professional in their behaviour and conduct”.

He encouraged them to be courteous towards members of the public and “to avoid corrupt practices”. Hoppie also stressed the importance of building better relationships with the public in order to enhance public trust and confidence.

During the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Annual Officers’ Conference last month, President Dr Irfaan Ali spoke about that organisation taking on a more strategic approach towards different kinds of threats.

Referencing the visionary gas to shore project that is expected to come on stream in 2024, President Ali had expressed, “you look around the world you see how gas pipelines can become an instrument of threat to destabilise regions and countries, so we have to have our own strategy dealing with the protection of these assets, the management of these assets.”