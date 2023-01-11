Police officer injured in wild bid to arrest suspected thief Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said was a suspect in a number of thefts has been arrested after a dramatic standoff with the police on the weekend.

A police officer received minor injuries during the incident and was treated at the hospital.

At about 7:45pm on Saturday, 7 January, officers on foot patrol on Martin Drive, George Town, spotted a man who was wanted in relation to theft offences and outstanding warrants.

The man fled from the officers, who pursued him on foot to McField Lane. The man continued to resist officers’ attempts to detain him and threw objects at the officers.

Officers discharged a taser at the man, however, he fled once again, climbing onto the roof of a nearby building.

The Cayman Islands Fire Department attended the scene to assist the officers in their attempts to negotiate the man’s safe descent from the roof. However, he continued to behave in an aggressive manner towards the officers. Eventually, a member of the public was able to convince the man to come down.

The man, a 41-year-old resident of Bodden Town, was arrested.

A search of his person was conducted and quantities of suspected ganja and cocaine were recovered. He was further arrested on drug offenses and remains in custody as investigations continue.

NewsAmericasNow.com