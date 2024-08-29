Police issue noise nuisance warnings to bars

Police ranks in Regions Two and Three recently issued noise nuisance warnings to bars and other entertainment spots in their districts.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, Commander of Regional Police Division No. 3, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Siwnarine on Tuesday visited several entertainment spots as well as supermarkets where the proprietors were issued written warnings about noise pollution and the Laws governing noise nuisance.

“The proprietors assured the Police Commander and his team that they would adhere to the warning given,” the police statement noted.

Similarly on Tuesday, Regional Commander for Division #2, Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran, spearheaded a team visiting several business establishments on the Essequibo Coast as it relates to ‘Noise Pollution and Noise Nuisance’.

The establishments visited were:•Sowaya Club•Elevate Club•Lallo Bar•Gus Club•Buju Sports Bar•Jagdesh Bar•Ejuya Supermarket

“The Commander met with the owners, operators, and proprietors and raised the issue of Noise Pollution and Noise Nuisance emanating from within their business premises, which resulted in complaints from members of the public. The commander also edified the bar owners and operators about the Music and Dancing Licenses Act, Chapter 23:03,” a police statement outlined.

The statement added that all owners and operators of the establishments visited assured the Police Commander and his team of their willingness to work with the law enforcement agency and to abide by the law.