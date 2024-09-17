Police investigating use of fake old age pension, disability books

See full statement from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security:

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has discovered that unauthorized copies of Old Age Pension and Permanent Disability Books have been submitted for encashment at Post Offices and other payment venues.

These books do not bear the security features and colors of the official books. We have provided all the information and evidence in our possession to the Guyana Police Force.

An investigation will be undertaken by them and anyone involved in this will face the full force of law. Any person who presents these books will also be held accountable.

The Ministry has also requested its staff and the Guyana Post Office and Alternate Payment Venues to heighten their vigilance as it relates to these books and this issue.