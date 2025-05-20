Police investigating shooting incident at South Ruimveldt

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident which occurred at about 23:30hrs last night at Lot 567 Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Investigations revealed that Rickford Horilall, a 34-year-old gold miner, is living at the above-mentioned address (in a two-storey wooden and concrete house) with his wife and stepdaughter.

The gold miner said that on 2025-06-01 at about 11:00 hrs, he came out from the interior. At about 23:30hrs last night, he and his reputed wife were asleep when they were awakened by two loud explosions suspected to be gunshots. Upon checking, Rickford said he discovered that a glass window was broken and two metal fragments were seen on the floor inside his bedroom. He then looked outside but did not see anyone.

The scene was processed by detectives and two metal fragments suspected to be components of ammunition were seen on the floor in the bedroom. Persons were questioned, but no useful information was received. Investigations are ongoing.