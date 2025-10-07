Min. Croal engages families in Success on land regularisation Restraining/protection orders are enforced; breaches must be reported - GPF Shuman testifies to walking in on GECOM staff printing pre-filled vote sheets Police investigating murder of Venezuelan gold miner Man killed by lightning strike in Kako New Craig to Land of Canaan Highway to enhance connectivity, ease commute
Police investigating murder of Venezuelan gold miner

07 October 2025
See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Detectives in Regional Division #7 are investigating the alleged murder of 35-year-old Yosber Alberto Rivero Sojo, a Venezuelan national, which occurred yesterday (Monday, October 6, 2025) at the Quartz Stone Backdam area of the Cuyuni River.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who is a gold miner, was confronted by a group of about 12 men, all reportedly Venezuelan nationals, in the early hours of Monday. The men accused him (the victim) of theft and subsequently assaulted him.

Sometime later on the said date, a report was made at the Bartica Police Station, and ranks visited the area where the man’s body was found on a main access trail.

The body is at Bartica, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspects are currently being sought by police. Investigations are ongoing.

