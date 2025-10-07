Police investigating murder of Venezuelan gold miner

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Detectives in Regional Division #7 are investigating the alleged murder of 35-year-old Yosber Alberto Rivero Sojo, a Venezuelan national, which occurred yesterday (Monday, October 6, 2025) at the Quartz Stone Backdam area of the Cuyuni River.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who is a gold miner, was confronted by a group of about 12 men, all reportedly Venezuelan nationals, in the early hours of Monday. The men accused him (the victim) of theft and subsequently assaulted him.

Sometime later on the said date, a report was made at the Bartica Police Station, and ranks visited the area where the man’s body was found on a main access trail.

The body is at Bartica, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspects are currently being sought by police. Investigations are ongoing.