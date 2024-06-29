Police investigating death of 3-m-o at Kaneville daycare

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the death of Kyre Anthony Nelson, a three-month-old infant from First Street Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, which occurred between 08:00 and 14:00 hrs yesterday (Friday) at a Daycare and Play School in the Kaneville area.

The daycare and play school is owned by a 56-year-old female who is presently on vacation in the United States of America. The daycare and play school has two teachers (ages 21 and 24), both of whom are from Kaneville.

According to the infant’s mother, Rebbeca Anthony, she took her son to the daycare yesterday morning and handed him over to one of the teachers at 08:00 hrs, after which she went to work.

The teacher told the Police that she did, indeed, receive the infant (alive) from his mother at around 08:00 hrs, and she fed the infant porridge at around 09:00hrs, after which she placed him in a cradle at about 11:00hrs and went to take care of another child.

At about 12:00hrs, the teacher said she started preparing other children who go home early. As such, she stated that she looked inside the cradle where Kyre Anthony Nelson was and saw him (face down) on his pillow.

She immediately shouted out to the other teacher and, upon checking the infant, saw what appeared to be blood coming out from Kyre’s nostril.

She further stated that they (two teachers) took him to the kitchen area and washed his face, but he was not responding.

As such, they contacted the toddler’s mother and informed her about what happened.

The infant was taken to the Diamond Hospital and pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.