Police investigating another sexual offence allegation against Paul Slowe

Paul Slowe

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Police Force is currently investigating another serious allegation made under the Sexual (Offences) Act of Guyana by a female against Paul Slowe. Back in the year 2021 (18th of October), Paul Slowe was slapped with three counts of sexual assault charges committed on a female. These charges are still pending in the Magistrate’s Court.

The defendant, Paul Slowe, having been charged with these serious offences, has been exhibiting criminal behaviour on the social media platform with his malicious attacks on the female victim, thereby causing her to endure more trauma and irreparable harm and such action is contrary to the spirit and true intention of the Sexual (Offences) Act.

These utterances and attacks on a victim of a sexual offence represent a clear breach of the Sexual (Offences) Act of Guyana. Having received a report of this breach, the Guyana Police Force, in accordance with its clear mandate — Section 3 (2) of the Police Act, Chapter 16:01, “the due enforcement of all laws and regulations which it is directly charged”, in collaboration with its overseas counterpart, has commenced an investigation after which legal advice will be sought as it relates to charge(s) to be instituted. The probe is ongoing.