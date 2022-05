The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is investigating the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl of the Upper Berbice River area, Region Ten.

The child was allegedly raped on May 25 by a 24-year-old man of Kwakwani, Region Ten.

The suspect was arrested two days after the alleged incident occurred.

No other details were provided by the police.