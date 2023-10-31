Police instructed to change “Policia” sign on vehicles

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been instructed to make changes to the signage on its Force-issued vehicles, particularly to remove the bold writing of the Spanish word “Policia”.

This was announced by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo during a meeting with residents of Dazzle Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara on Saturday last – where he noted that the move to have the word “Policia” plastered across the Police vehicles was “misguided” from the get-go.

“It’s misguided. The Police should have never put ‘Policia’ there.”

“It’s not the emblem. It’s just the name. They were instructed to change that. They must put Police…The key thing is Police. Guyana is English speaking and they must put Police,” the Vice President contended.

“They can put in small letters ‘Policia’ and in Portuguese, Spanish, etc…,” he added.

Citizens have been criticising the Police Force over its decision to plaster the Spanish word on its vehicles.

However, the Force had defended the move, saying it was done in an effort to provide a more broad-based and efficient professional Police service to all Guyanese, including the influx of foreign nationals, especially those speaking Spanish.

The GPF has been asked whether it has commenced the process to remove the Spanish word from its vehicles, but up to the time of publication of this article, no response has been forthcoming.