Police hunting suspects who brutally attacked taxi driver at Ruby

Shon Smith

Days after 46-year-old Shon Smith, a taxi driver was attacked and brutally chopped by five Spanish-speaking men at Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo, the police have finally issued a press release stating that the suspects are being hunted.

In fact, the statement said that several raids were conducted at Ruby Backdam, Greenwich Park, Peter Street and Parika First Koker thus resulting in several male Venezuelan nationals being taken into custody for questioning in relation to the attack.

The victim, the police stated, had visited the Parika Police Station but was unable to stand up due to the injuries to his neck sustained from the attack.

Smith was shown photographs of 41 Venezuelan males and after carefully reviewing them, the victim said he did not recognise any of the 41 men as his attackers.

An entry was later made in the station diary to that effect. As such, Police are continuing the search for the suspects.

Smith, a taxi driver of Namyrck Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was attacked and severely beaten in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly by five Spanish-speaking men.

According to the victim, at about 1:50h, he was driving along the Parika main road when he was stopped by the suspects who requested to be taken to Ruby Backdam.

“He went on to say that while proceeding in Ruby Backdam, one of the men pulled out a knife and started to ‘chop’ him on his hand. The driver said he stopped the vehicle in the middle of the road and exited the car. The men also exited the vehicle and started to beat him and ‘chop’ him, after which they ran away,” the police added.

According to a 49-year-old farmer of Ruby Backdam, at about 02:00h on the day in question, he was awakened by a loud noise.

The farmer said he got off his bed and went outside, where he saw the victim, lying down under his house shed with his body covered in blood.

As a result, he immediately alerted his brother-in-law who is also a farmer and the victim was transported to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was admitted a patient and later discharged.

Since the report was made, several checks were made for the suspects they all proved futile.