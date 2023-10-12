Police hunting for Parika man who allegedly assaulted 4-Y-O son

The injured child in the hospital (Melissa Edmonds photo)

Police are on the hunt for 29-year-old David Josiah who allegedly brutally assaulted his four-year-old son, causing him to suffer a fractured skull.

The incident occurred on October 8 at around 23:50hrs at Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Police said on the night in question, the father returned home in an intoxicated state and had gotten involved in a heated argument with his common-law partner, Rebecca Premdas, 32.

As a result, they began fighting in the presence of the four-year-old and his elder brother, which caused them to run out of the home to seek help.

On seeing them running away, Josiah ran behind them and managed to hold onto the four-year-old, where he dealt him several blows to his body and head. He then made good his escape.

The following day at around 08:00hrs, the mother of the children went to the Parika Police Station where she reported that her son had fallen down the previous night and that her partner never hit him.

However, she was issued a medical form to seek medical attention for herself and her child.

At about 16:00hrs that day, checks were made in Parika Facade for the suspect, but he was not contacted.

Then on October 10, at around 10:00hrs, the mother returned to the Police Station, where she informed that her son was admitted as a patient at West Demerara Regional Hospital, awaiting results from a CT scan.

The next day, at around 10:30hrs, the woman further updated ranks at Parika Police Station that her son suffered a fractured skull and was still hospitalised.

Police said they were unsuccessful in their efforts to acquire a photograph of the suspect. Investigations are ongoing.