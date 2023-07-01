Police hunting for Bartica man who allegedly raped 20-Y-O female

Police ranks in Regional Division #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are on the hunt for a male suspect who is being accused of raping a female at a beach in Bartica, Region Seven.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 30, 2023.

According to the police, the victim is a 20-year-old female from an area in the Upper Cuyuni River, who told investigators that she is familiar wtih the suspect – a resident of Bartica.

Reports are that on Friday at about 18:00h, the suspect invited and took the young woman to the Sixth Avenue Beach in Bartica, where they imbibed.

At the time, it started to rain resulting in the victim and the suspect to take shelter in the suspect’s motorcar. The victim told the Police that the suspect forcefully took off her clothes without her consent and had unprotected sex with her against her will for about four minutes.

The suspect then dropped the young woman home, where she related the ordeal to a friend who advised her to make a report to the Police.

Police are currently looking for the suspect to assist with the ongoing investigation.