Police hunting 2 suspects in missing cop’s disappearance

Quincy Lewis

By: LaWanda McAllister

Almost two years after Police Constable Quincy Lewis disappeared without a trace after leaving his home for work, authorities are yet to locate the missing man and are now hunting two suspects in relation to his disappearance.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, in a telephone interview with this publication on Tuesday, said while police are still investigating the officer’s disappearance, it appears as though the suspects might have fled the jurisdiction.

Lewis, who was attached to the Agricola Outpost on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), went missing on June 19, 2020.

Reports are that he boarded a motorcar (registration provided) and left his Lot 4315 West Minster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home and was not heard from nor seen since.

The man’s brother, Revon Jordon, had told this publication that the family became aware that Lewis was missing after the owner of the car came looking for him at their home.

A missing person report was filed seven days following the disappearance.

Lewis’s mother, Charlene Jordan said she made several visits to the Police Station since her son went missing, but she was told that they were still investigating the matter and making every attempt to locate the young man who is in his 20s.

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance recordings revealed that Lewis crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge, which is less than ten minutes’ drive from where he is stationed. He was last seen entering Greenfield Park, EBD.

A few months after he disappeared, Lewis’ cell phone was found in the Timehri, EBD area with the screen cracked.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Constable Quincy Lewis or the car he was driving is asked to contact 677-6547, 680-1436, or the nearest police station.