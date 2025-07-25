Police, GECOM must take strong actions against persons who flout elections laws – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo says the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) must take strong enforcement actions against persons who transgress elections laws.

Jagdeo, who is also the country’s Vice President, made the call during his press conference today, noting that the relevant authorities must be vigilant because “there’s lots and lots of cases” where this is happening.

“…including paying people for their vote because it’s a crime,” he added.

The PPP/C GS admitted that signing the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) elections Code of Conduct does not guarantee good behaviour among political parties during the campaigning period, but it is necessary to show some form of unity.

“…that beyond the elections, we have to still work as a country,” Jagdeo expressed.

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), led by Aubrey Norton, and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), led by Amanza Walton-Desir, refused to sign onto the Code earlier this week.

The Code is aimed at securing commitments from political parties to uphold peace, avoid hate speech, and promote ethnic harmony during the election season.

The other four political parties that have been approved to contest the September 1 elections signed onto the Code. Zulfikar Mustapha signed on behalf of the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Hana Dmitriyev represented the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Khemraj Ramjattan signed for the Alliance for Change (AFC), and Eon Thomas represented the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP) party, which is led by former APNU+AFC minister Simona Broomes.

Jagdeo contended that APNU and FGM could have shared their concerns about the Code but still sign onto it.

Meanwhile, in a recent public statement issued, GECOM strongly emphasised the importance of compliance with key provisions of the Representation of the People Act (Cap. 1:03), which outlines several electoral offences and penalties aimed at preserving the integrity of the voting process.