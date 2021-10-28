Police Force aims to establish aviation unit

Head of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Strategic Planning Unit, Assistant Superintendent Nikola Kendall has announced that the organisation is aiming to establish an aviation unit.

“Plans are…on stream and proposals were submitted for us to have an aviation unit. There’s so much to come, which I don’t want to divulge, because the plans are still in development and it needs to be approved, so I don’t want to go into too much,” she disclosed.

Kendall was at the time speaking during the GPF’s programme “Police and You”.

“I can say that positive, constructive, modern, technological, futuristic strategies are in place from the GPF,” she posited.

In addition, she said the marine patrol capability of the Force will soon be enhanced with the establishment of a marine unit in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) to protect Guyana’s borders and deter piracy.

“As our new strategic plan rolls out, you will also see implementation of marine units set up in other regional divisions so that we can better patrol our water ways, so that we can monitor our borders because you always hear this talk about porous borders, unchecked borders, unmonitored borders. So, the aim is to ensure that our borders are safe and secured.”

The PPP/C Administration since taking office, has invested heavily in strengthening the country’s security forces. President Dr. Irfaan Ali in September, handed over 50 vehicles to the Guyana Police Force to bolster its responsiveness.

The President also commissioned a BELL 412 EPI helicopter for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), to enhance its current transport fleet and security capabilities.

Guyana has also purchased a ‘purpose built’ vessel that will be used by the Guyana Coast Guard. A down payment of $618 million of a sum of $2.3 billion has already been made to United States company, Metal Shark that is constructing the vessel. The vessel will patrol the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)in light of recent threats.