Police find loaded gun, ganja while chasing wanted man

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force this morning found a loaded firearm and a quantity of marijuana which were dropped by a suspect whom they were chasing.

The incident occurred sometime around 01:30 hours at Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

*Suspect*. Known male, at large

*Articles*. A handgun with one 9mm live round and 12 grams cannabis sativa

According to reports, police on mobile patrol were on Victoria Road, Plaisance when the suspect, who has a warrant, was seen with a bulky parcel in his hands. Upon seen the police patrol the suspect ran into a yard and the police gave chase.

A black object dropped from the suspect’s waist as he jumped several fences and made good his escape in an unknown direction.

The police combed the area, where the object was seen and a single shooter 9mm handgun was recovered which contained one live 9mm round. Further checks made in the area and a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in a ceramic plate on the ground.

The items were taken to the Sparendaam Police Station and the suspected narcotics weighed 12 grams.