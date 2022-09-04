Police find 121.7 grams of ganja in Triumph

The narcotics found in a yard at Triumph

Police ranks attached to the Beterverwagting (B/V) Police Station, East Coast Demerara, have unearthed a quantity of narcotics but no one was arrested.

The discovery was made sometime around 19:55h on Saturday at Hendricks Street, Triumph Front, ECD.

Reports are that the ranks were on mobile Anti-Crime Patrol when they were detailed to respond to a report of an alleged assault, somewhere through Hendricks Street, Triumph.

The ranks immediately ventured to the location where, on arrival, they exited the vehicle and walked into a partially fenced yard situated on the Northern side of the street.

With the aid of phone light, one of the ranks observed a piece of branch resting on a bulky black plastic bag.

The rank immediately took possession of the bulky plastic bag and examined it, where he discovered 64 transparent zip-lock plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The cannabis was then escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station, where it was photographed and weighed, amounting to 121.73 grams.

The cannabis was then lodged in the general property book and handed over to the Station Sergeant for safekeeping.