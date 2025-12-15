Corentyne man found guilty of raping 5-Y-O boy US$8M solar farm commissioned at Trafalgar, adds 4MW power to national grid Qatar an important partner as Guyana advances its development agenda - PM  Guyana to conduct first robotic-assisted surgery next year - Pres. Ali AI being utilised at Enmore Regional Hospital to interpret medical images 1 injured after fire destroys New Amsterdam home
World News

Police detain son of Hollywood director-actor Rob Reiner 

15 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Rob Reiner’s son Nick has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife, Michele, according to US media reports.

The LA Police Department said in a statement on Sunday that they were investigating the deaths of two people in an apparent homicide.

More to come…

 

Support us

Related News

11 December 2025

‘Act of piracy’ or law: Can the US legally seize a Venezuelan tanker? 

09 December 2025

US court orders Trump admin to restore Rumeysa Ozturk’s student status 

09 December 2025

Attack kills six Pakistani soldiers, raises tension with Afghanistan 

03 December 2025

Trump’s anti-immigrant policies clash with promised World Cup ‘unity’ 