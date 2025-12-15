World News
Police detain son of Hollywood director-actor Rob Reiner
15 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Rob Reiner’s son Nick has been taken into custody after the deaths of the director-writer and his wife, Michele, according to US media reports.
The LA Police Department said in a statement on Sunday that they were investigating the deaths of two people in an apparent homicide.
More to come…
