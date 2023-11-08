Police destroy 220kg of ganja plants on Essequibo Coast

The ganja plants being destroyed

Police ranks on Tuesday acted on information received and conducted a Drug Eradication Exercise at the Onderneeming backlands on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The exercise was conducted by a Senior officer and other ranks of the division.

Some of the marijuana plants found

A plot of land measuring about forty (40) feet in width and fifty (50) feet in length was discovered, with about two hundred (200) suspected Marijuana plants ranging from two (2) to three (3) feet in height.

A makeshift tent was also found with water cans and rakes.

The area was marked by its location, photographed and the marijuana plants, cans, and tent were destroyed by fire.

The makeshift tent was destroyed

Seven (7) sample plants were extracted for testing by crime scene rank. The estimated weight of the plants is approximately 220 kg.

No arrest was made. Investigations continue.