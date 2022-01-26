Police Constable charged for perverting the course of justice

Police Constable Mario Parasram, 28, of B Field South Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was on Tuesday arraigned for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Parasram, who is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, appeared before Magistrate Rondell Weaver at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to information received, between Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and Tuesday July 6, 2021, in the Georgetown Magisterial District of Demerara, Parasram wilfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by demanding the sum of $200,000 from one Patris Petrie to prevent the institution of a criminal charge against him.

The Police prosecutor did not object to Parasram being released on bail, and as such, he was released on $100,000 bail.

Parasram will make his next court appearance on February 22, 2022.