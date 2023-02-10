Police Commissioner gets letter of appointment

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chairman of the Police Service Commission retired judge Judith Jones presents Commissioner of Police Erla Harewod-Christopher with her letter of promotion on Friday at the commssion’s office Pasea Street, Tunapuna. Photo courtesy Police Service Commission

ONE week after Parliament unanimously voted to elect the country’s first woman Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher she has been given her letter of appointment by the Police Service Commission.

In a media release on Friday the Police Service Commission (PSC) officially promoted Harewood-Christopher with effect from February 3.

Christopher emerged as the top candidate of a list of 14 people who were shortlisted during the recruitment process. The post of Police Commissioner is a three year contractual post. The media release did not specify Harewood-Christopher’s tenure.

Christopher is to retire in May, as mandated by law, when she reaches the age of 60. During the Parliament debate on her appointment, the Prime Minister said when the issue of her retirement arises, Cabinet will deal with it.

Dr Rowley said then: “There will be a vacancy and once a vacancy exists in that post, the procedure for filling it exists.”

Cabinet can extend her tenure for three years, according to the Police Service Act.

NewsAmericasNow.com