Police arrest three after deadly Liverpool hospital car explosion

“Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men — aged 29, 26 & 21 — in the Kensington area of Liverpool under the Terrorism Act,” Great Manchester Police tweeted Sunday.

Local police as well as police specializing in counter-terrorism are investigating the explosion, which took place outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital in northwest England Sunday.

Authorities are keeping “an open mind as to what caused the explosion,” an earlier police statement said.

“So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred,” according to the statement.

