Police allegedly open fire on Golden Grove resident

Residents of Golden Grove on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are furious after police opened fire on a young man in the community. This comes one day after a father of one was killed by police during an alleged shootout with Police at Haslington.

On Saturday morning the residents said that they heard loud explosions suspected to be gunshots in the community and shortly after they heard sounds of a siren.

One resident told this publication that upon looking out her window, she saw the police officers shooting at the man who was not identified.

Other residents claimed that the Guyana Police Force wrongfully shot at the man.

“Apparently, they were on the market mourning for their friend that was shot yesterday and the Police come and start shooting up. A boy run away and they run after him, the resident said.

The man alleged that the police were claiming that the suspect threw a gun in a drain, and two officers went into the water to search but they found nothing.

While details of the shooting remain sketchy, all efforts to reach the Regional Commander, Khali Pareshram, for a comment proved futile. Up to press time on Saturday, police issued no report on the incident.