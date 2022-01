The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana



Joseph Harmon Joseph Harmon

Statement from the PNC:

The People’s National Congress Reform was today, Wednesday 26th January 2022, informed that its Member of Parliament, Mr. Joseph Harmon, MSM, MP, has resigned as Leader of the Opposition.

The PNCR wishes to express its gratitude to Mr. Harmon and thank him for his service.

The People’s National Congress Reform will address the issue of filling the position of Leader of the Opposition with its Coalition partners in the shortest possible time.