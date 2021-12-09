PNC/R postpones Congress in the interest of “transparency, democracy”

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the People’s National Congress Reform at a meeting today decided to postpone its 21st Biennial Congress which was set for December 11.

In a brief statement from the party, it was explained that this move was in the interest of “ensuring transparency, democracy and fairness to all its members, delegates and officials”.

The Congress will now be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The PNC’s Congress was last held in 2018 where current leader David Granger returned unopposed as party leader.

But this time around, Granger is out of the race amid much internal pressure from within the party for him to step down after the PNC-lead APNU+AFC coalition was booted out of executive office after one term – which was also dramatically cut short when one of their own members supported a no-confidence motion brought by the then PPP/C Opposition.

Vying for leadership now are Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon and other party executives Aubrey Norton, Dr Vincent Van West Charles and Basil Williams.

In Stage 1 of the congress, elections will be held for the leader, Chairman, Vice Chairpersons and Treasurer. In the second stage, there will be an election for the members of the Central Executive Committee.