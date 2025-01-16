Crackdown on gold smuggling will intensify – Minister Bharrat "The sky is the limit" - MP Westford on investing in local workforce Over 300 IVS sites this year as $6.2B plugged into Safe Country Initiative Over 70 teachers benefit from Mental Health training Enterprise single mother gets new home Budget 2025: Old age pension now at $41,000; public assistance $22k
Local News

PNC banned food items & we are proud of it – Norton

30 January 2025
Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton

Opposition Leader and Leader of the People’s National Congress Aubrey Norton on Thursday told the National Assembly that the party is proud of its legacy of banning basic food items in Guyana.

“We restricted items in 1970s and we are proud of it,” Norton declared during his contribution to the 2025 budget debate.

Under the Forbes Burnham regime, basic food items such as flour, split peas, potatoes, sardine, corn mutton, etc.

Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for finance and the public service Dr Ashni Singh has since condemned the Opposition Leader for his comments.

Wrapping up the budget debates on Thursday night, Dr Singh reminded that during that era, “if you consumed sardines in a can, you couldn’t dispose the cans in your garbage bin, you went to your backyard and buried those sardines cans.”

“Wheat and flour were as illegal as cocaine and if you were caught with it, you were thrown into jail,” he added.

“And Mr Norton comes today to say they are proud of doing that, without a modicum or morsel of regret for the people, without a modicum or morsel of regret for the thousands of people who were criminalised because they are potatoes or they ate split peas or dhal or because they had a roti made of flour…And Mr Norton comes to tell this House…that they are proud of the fact that they criminalised thousands of people,” Dr Singh expressed.

The finance minister pointed out, “and these people want to present themselves as electable.”

