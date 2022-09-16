PnB Rock’s Brother PnB Meen Shares Emotional Tribute With Throwback Photo

PnB Rock‘s murder is still sending ripples throughout the industry, and one of the people close to him, his younger brother, PnB Meen, has shared his heartbreaking tribute to his fallen brother.

He shared his thoughts about his brother’s murder on Instagram as he made a post that featured both PnB Rock and himself as little kids. The post was made yesterday, September 14. PnB Meen shared that his brother was the one who believed in him as a rapper, which made his death even more painful. Meen, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, also revealed that he could not stop crying since getting the news.

It also seems from the post that he feels guilty that he wasn’t around to save his brother from his untimely and violent death. “Give me the strength to do this….With all my soul ima carry. Stand on Business, An get you right why u resting my brother. This my first message to you of many. I can’t believe this sh*t,” he added.

The “You Heard Me” rapper also shared that he had nothing but admiration for his late brother and that he always looked up to him. The heartfelt post went on to state that he always marveled at his brother’s talent and that he still doesn’t understand why they would take someone like Rock.

PnB evidently regret that it was not him who was taken, an indicator of how strong their bond must have been. He continued on in the post to reveal that it was Rock who made him the man he was today because he took care of him after he made it to the big leagues in hip-hop.

“Rock I love you big brother with my whole entire Heart an soul,” he added before ending the post saying he just couldn’t comprehend why someone would want to take his brother out.

PnB Rock’s murder sadly came as he was eating lunch with his girlfriend and mother of his two daughters, Stephanie Sibounheuang, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles. That was on September 12.

It has since been revealed that the fact that his location was posted on Instagram while eating may have led the criminals to find him. His death has once again sparked fierce debate on the safety of rappers.

One veteran and legend of the game, Run-DMC’s Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, is using PnB Rock’s tragic passing to help others in the industry. The day after PnB Rock’s death, Run-DMC tweeted a nearly 10-minute video of the Hip Hop legend discussing what he feels needs to change.

“We need a 17- to 19-year-old individual to make ‘The Message’ to shut down all the nonsense that we’re celebrating — drinking lean and this and that. You can get high, you can go to the party, but what about making sure everybody’s eating? That’s what Hip Hop did,” he said at the time.