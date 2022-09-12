PnB Rock In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Robbery Incident In LA

Police have confirmed that rapper PnB Rock was shot in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon in what appears to be a robbery. The rapper is presently in hospital in critical condition, TMZ reported.

At the time of the shooting, the rapper was reportedly dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant. There are reports that his girlfriend had shared the couple’s location on her Instagram Stories moments before.

It’s unclear if it was a targeted attack, but there was reportedly a robbery attempt in the famous food establishment prior to the rapper being shot. Photos shared by PnB Rock on his social media showed him wearing several gold and silver chains with diamonds on his neck.

A gruesome video was shared online showing the rapper bloodied and lying on the ground. Blood spatters are on the floor as the rapper lays front facing the ground. A video shows panicked employees trying to help him. It’s unclear if he was conscious, but the rapper’s hand and feet twitch profusely.

Police responded to a shooting at the Inglewood location around 1:23 p.m in the afternoon. Up to late Monday afternoon, there was no official report on the Philly rapper’s condition.

PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, is originally from Philadelphia but now resides in L.A. He is known for his outlandish gimmicks and is a Billboard number one rapper for his track “Selfish.”

PnB Rock’s girlfriend reportedly shared a photo of the meal she was eating at Roscoe’s around the time that the rapper was attacked at shot.