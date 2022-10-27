PME finds traces of alcohol in dead teen’s stomach

Keneitha Greaves

A post-mortem examination that was conducted on the body of 14-year-old Kenneitha Angela Graves of Lot 24 Kara Kara, Linden, who drowned after allegedly plunging into the Kara Kara Creek last Saturday, found traces of alcohol in her stomach.

The examination was conducted by Government Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh.

Greaves had reportedly gone to the creek for a swim about 10:00h on October 15.Police have said that the teen had left home about 09:30h unbeknownst to her mother, and had gone to a house at Lower Kara Kara where she normally goes to play with children living there.

Devika, whose house the teen would normally visit, has said she was standing by a creek located at the back of her yard when she told the teen, “If you cannot swim, move from next to the creek.”

Devika said she left the teen standing there, and was about to go into her home when she heard someone shouting, “Help! Help!”.

As such, she rushed to the scene and saw the teen in the water, helpless and sinking. Devika said she began to shout for help, because she does not know how to swim either, and a short while after, the teen’s body sank under the water.

She said that persons in the area rushed to the creek and immediately started to search for the teen, but the strong current in the creek prevented them from locating her.Two days later, the teen’s lifeless body was pulled from the Kara Kara Creek.