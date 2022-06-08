PM urges preparations as tropical wave expected over next 5 days

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips is calling on Guyanese, especially those on the coastland and in Region Seven and Region Ten, to prepare for an impending tropical wave, which is expected to sweep across the nation over the next five days.

From Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“I am happy to report a reduction in rainfall activity for at least the next 48 hours. A mass of dry air is currently suppressing rainfall activity with the current Tropical Wave. While rainfall is being suppressed, cloudy conditions may persist into Thursday. Notwithstanding, we are forecasting the arrival of another Tropical Wave which will bring some rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Watch Center (NWWC) is preparing a Public Weather Advisory to be issued later this afternoon on the foregoing,” the PM said.

The senior government official, who heads the National Taskforce on Flood Monitoring, was adamant during a virtual meeting last evening with other members of the Taskforce that systems need to be put in place to ensure that people and their properties are protected.

“I want everyone here to know that we must do all that we can to ensure that citizens are prepared for these next few days. They must be aware of all the advisories and interventions taken by the Government.”

The senior government official also recognised the obstacles and shortcomings of hazard response but assured the Taskforce that the Government of Guyana is working assiduously to overcome those issues.

This direction came on the heels of a series of updates provided by relevant agencies about the past five days, and the upcoming five days.

The Hydrometeorological Office indicated that the tropical wave is forecasted to hit the coastland, and Regions Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni) and 10 (Upper Demerara – Upper Berbice).

The weather service added that high winds, mudslides and soil saturation are likely. The Ministry of Agriculture, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), has been feverishly clearing canals and drains, maintaining and operating drainage pumps and sluices, and rerouting resources to those affected areas as required.

It was noted that in the past, flooding would have been more significant in the vulnerable areas but proactive work by the pertinent agencies, guided by the Taskforce, has minimised that effect.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) reported that flood waters have receded in Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) and as such, all shelters are now closed.

The swift actions of the Government have been lauded in guaranteeing that residents countrywide have received support in the forms of cleaning and food hampers, water purification tablets, and collapsible water containers.

The Commission also indicated that regardless of the weather predictions, it is prepared to assess, respond and mitigate flood impacts.

The CDC encourages all residents to exercise caution during this rainy season and to report any impacts to the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time. Persons are also urged to take heed to all warnings and advisories issued by the pertinent agencies.