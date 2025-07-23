Local News
PM Phillips unveils first-ever submarine fiber optic cable to Bartica
07 August 2025
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips hailed the commissioning of the first direct submarine fibre-optic cable to Bartica as a transformative development that brings the hinterland town in line with the capital city’s digital capabilities. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony hosted by telecommunications provider E-Networks (ENet), he described the project as both a technical […]
