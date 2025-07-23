US reciprocal tariffs for Guyana reduced to 15% Development continues after Sept. 1 under a PPP/C Govt - PM Phillips Romario Ramdeholl to lead Guyana’s U17 squad to regional CWI tournament 'What's happening on the coast will also be delivered to the hinterland' – PM tells Mabaruma President of Fruta Conquerors meets senior management of SM Jaleel &amp; Company in T&amp;T   ‘I was stating facts…US has no interest in interfering in Guyana’s elections’ – US Ambassador defends comments on US-sanctioned Mohamed
Local News

PM Phillips unveils first-ever submarine fiber optic cable to Bartica

07 August 2025
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips hailed the commissioning of the first direct submarine fibre-optic cable to Bartica as a transformative development that brings the hinterland town in line with the capital city’s digital capabilities. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony hosted by telecommunications provider E-Networks (ENet), he described the project as both a technical […]

