PM Phillips opens new karate college at Liliendaal

The opening of the Guyana Karate College and International Karate Daigaku Technical Headquarters will serve as a base from which karate clubs can be expanded nationwide.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Wednesday, commissioned the facility at Liliendaal, and emphasised that the new school would help to popularise the sport across the country.

“I look forward to the college elevating the standard of karate. I see the college playing a leading role in making karate more visible and popular in Guyana and attracting more enthusiasts,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Karate promotes the principles of respect, integrity, and humility. The sense of community and camaraderie within karate further fosters a welcoming environment, where children can thrive physically and socially.

PM Phillips believes that this holistic approach ensures young practitioners excel in martial arts, as well as grow into well-rounded individuals.

“We have to plan and in planning, we have to set targets. We should set a bold target to establish karate clubs in every secondary school in Guyana within the next 10 years. While this goal is challenging, it is a vision worth pursuing,” he added.

The Prime Minister stressed that it is important that the college implements ongoing training programmes to develop a large pool of instructors who can return to their communities and schools to teach the art.

Karate, like many other sports in Guyana, has faced significant setbacks due to the migration of skilled instructors.

Developing proficient karate instructors takes years of dedicated training and practice.

And, according to the Prime Minister, the loss of skilled and experienced instructors leaves a gap that hinders the sport’s growth and continuity.

To this end, he noted that the institution can count on the government’s support to ensure every young person in Guyana experiences the benefits of karate.

Meanwhile, founder of the college, Frank Woon-A-Tai, assured that the instructors are professionally trained and always take their responsibility seriously.

He noted that the facility will be an environment that will foster upward mobility within martial arts.

It consists of four practicing areas, washrooms, a general office, and an instructor’s lounge.

“This facility will be the best in the world…Already, people from India and Africa would like to come here to study,” Woon-A-Tai stated. [DPI]