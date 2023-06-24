PM Phillips lauds GTT for taking Fibre service to 150k homes

Prime Minister, Brig. (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, said the expansion of GTT’s Fibre connectivity initiative was a welcomed move and would support the Government’s efforts to ensure accessibility and connectivity for all Guyanese.

The Senior Government Official made this remark at a press conference hosted by GTT Inc on Friday at the Marriott Hotel, during which the local telecommunications giant announced that its fibre roll-out initiative has reached 150,000 homes.

PM Phillips congratulated GTT, saying that this achievement solidifies the company’s position as a major player in the industry. He added that their investment in greater connectivity will help the nation move closer to becoming a fully integrated, digital society with access to new opportunities.

“GTT has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide that our government continues to push towards. This expansion will empower individuals, families, and communities, enabling them to tap into the vast opportunities the digital realm offers.”

Prime Minister Mark Phillips with officials of GTT at Friday’s event

He further noted, “By bringing its services to more households across the country, GTT has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide that our Government continues to push towards. This expansion will empower individuals, families, and communities, enabling them to tap into the vast opportunities the digital realm offers.”

These initiatives, according to Phillips, coupled with the dedication and commitment of other stakeholders to bring greater digital inclusion, will build a brighter future for Guyana.

“Our Government welcomes this future and- more importantly – the contribution of providers like GTT that will foster the development of our ICT sector.

Further emphasising on the vital role the private sector plays in fostering innovation and technical developments, he outlined the Government’s commitment to creating an environment that is favourable to the sector’s expansion.

“We encourage GTT and all other service providers in this sector to continue innovating and leading in technological advancements and initiatives. Through their continued efforts, we look forward to even more households benefitting from the power of connectivity. Even as we call on collaboration and participation by the private sector, our Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for investments in the ICT sector.”

Prime Minister Phillips went on to credit the improved information and communications technology (ICT) service and infrastructure as a result of the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector.

“A liberalised telecommunications sector creates the opportunity for greater competitiveness among service providers. It ushers in the opportunity for new and improved telecommunications services coupled with lower rates and enhanced quality of services.”

Meanwhile, PM Phillips also announced that in July that the Public Utilities Commission will launch a local number portability service that will allow consumers to keep their current phone number regardless of the service provider.