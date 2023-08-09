PM Phillips calls on Amazon nations to pursue robust agenda, find viable solutions to combat environmental challenges

Prime Minister Brigadier Retired Mark Phillips with leaders of the countries within the Amazon region

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, has called on states within the Amazon region to pursue a robust agenda and find viable solutions to combat challenges, underscoring that environmental protection must not translate to the absence of development in the respective countries.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at the opening of the Amazon CooperationTreaty Organization (ACTO) in Belem, the capital of the Amazon state of Para, Brazil.The leaders of eight South American nations that share the Amazon rainforest are a partof the meeting with the objective of reaching a broad agreement on preserving thecritical region.

“If we continue on our current trajectory, the prognosis offers no relief in sight. Thestatus quo of the environment is clearly on a downward spiral, and it is in the interest offuture generations that a concerted effort be made to arrest the situation,” hehighlighted.

In his address, he underscored the importance of the Amazon rainforest and said itplays an invaluable role in climate flight. The rainforest described globally as a “carbonsink” has the ability to easily absorb pollutants from harsh emissions.

According to the Prime Minister, the challenges of illegal forest activities, deforestation,and forest fires, threaten the delicate equilibrium of the basin and the livelihoods ofindigenous and other communities. Therefore, the states that are part of the Amazonmust bear the responsibility for safeguarding this invaluable natural resource for thebenefit of current and future generations, he stressed.

“We must be resolute in our efforts to combat these threats and to ensure that ourinitiatives under the ACTO cooperation programme have a strong focus on thesustainable management of forests, forest preservation and forest conservation,” theHonourable Prime Minister said.

During his address, Prime Minister Phillips reminded South American leaders ofGuyana’s dedication to preserving and conserving the environment. He emphasised thatGuyana is committed to playing its part in the fight against climate change.

“In keeping with our commitment to the sustainable development of our naturalresources, Guyana, as an emerging oil state, continues to direct its efforts towards thediversification of its energy portfolio to include renewable energy sources,” he assured.

Indigenous Voices

Further, the honourable Guyanese Prime Minister stated that indigenous people haveshared a sacred relationship with the land and the forest. As he charged leaders toinclude indigenous people and voices in the development process, he explained that, “Itis therefore imperative that they continue to play an integral part of the ACTOsustainable development mechanism.”

Prime Minister Phillips also highlighted that indigenous communities continue to playan invaluable role in the protection and preservation of the Amazon region, noting thatfor generations, they have depended on the Amazon for food, shelter, medicine andlivelihood. “Their traditional knowledge continues to be of great value to thepreservation of the Amazon region,” he added.

Prime Minister Phillips further stated that the Summit must bring to bear the awarenessof the great urgency with which the international community needs to reconcile itscommitment to the world we live in. The efforts must be with equal fervour as largecountries did two years ago when the covid pandemic reordered our lives.

“The States of the Amazon must raise our collective voice and develop strategicpartnerships that will ensure that the commitments made during those deliberations arerealised for our mutual benefit,” the Prime Minister added.

He said too, that the Amazon states must remain united for the forests and continue toadvocate for the adoption and implementation of Jurisdictional and Nested REDD+Frameworks within voluntary and compliance market-based structures.

This, he said, “can catalyse climate finance, information exchange, expertise sharing,and collective problem-solving, fostering a united effort in addressing climate mitigationand adaptation goals at the regional level.”

Advanced policy pathways for High Forest Low Deforestation countries andjurisdictions with high carbon ecosystems, such as mangroves, peatlands, mature forestsand marshes to access climate finance must be a part of the discussions, not only at thissummit but also at the upcoming CoP 28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He emphasized that as part of ACTO’s role in promoting regional cooperation andsustainable development in the basin, work must be done to quickly strengthencollaboration and implement innovative initiatives to protect the region's naturalresources.

This objective, the Prime Minister noted, can be achieved by bolstering ACTO’sstructure and empowering its various mechanisms. “We can collectively pave the wayfor a more resilient and prosperous future, ensuring the preservation of our sharedecological heritage.”

“Let us seize this historic opportunity as leaders of countries responsible for the Amazonrain forest to demonstrate our determination and resolve in tackling the environmentalchallenges and forging a sustainable, equitable future for all,” the Prime Minister said ashe urged leaders to be committed to the cause.

ACTO’s member nations are Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname,Venezuela and Brazil.