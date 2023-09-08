PM outlines ‘revolutionary plan’ for Guyana’s power infrastructure

An existing GPL sub-station at Columbia/Mahaicony

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, who is responsible for Guyana’s energy sector, outlined the Government’s plans to transform the nation’s power infrastructure to meet its growing needs.

While addressing the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana and other stakeholders at an Energy Mixer event on Thursday evening at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, the Prime Minister explained that significant investments and initiatives both in the short and long term are underway as part of the Government’s broader efforts to bring Guyana into the 21st century.

To achieve this, he said platforms, like the event, “are essential for stakeholders in the industry as we work to understand the role we all play in building a sustainable and prosperous energy future for all”.

The energy sector, the Prime Minister explained, is the lifeblood of any nation’s development.

“It is the bedrock upon which our economic prosperity, social progress, and wellbeing of our people depend.”

He said that tremendous improvement has been made by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) since the current administration took office.

“GPL has since undertaken extensive work on its transmission and distribution system and launched various initiatives to enhance its overall functionality and efficiency, addressing the historical problems of inadequate maintenance and frequent disruptions.”

In moving Guyana to the next level of development, the Prime Minister said that there needs to be an energy mix, which will give “Guyana thrust to enhance energy reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and overall economic development, this is a strategic imperative.”

He detailed the medium-to-long-term plans, including the Gas to Energy Project with an investment of US$1.8b that will lead to solving the energy problem in a substantial way. The project aims to provide an additional 300 MW of power by the end of 2024. Prime Minister Phillips further described three critical components of this sizable project: first, laying a pipeline that will bring gas ashore; second, building a power plant; and third, rebuilding the transmission and distribution system. He emphasised that upgrading the existing transmission network is crucial for successfully implementing these ambitious projects.

Addressing Guyana’s commitment to adopting a low carbon strategy, the Prime Minister stated, “Over the short, medium, and long term, we will, as a Government, fund numerous projects aimed at greater utilisation of clean and green energy – more solar, more wind, more hydro.” This, he noted, will contribute to cleaner and greener energy use across the nation within the decade.

By 2030, Guyana aims to produce 500 MW of electricity by embracing an energy mix composed predominantly of clean energy sources. Doing so would accommodate the growing demand for electricity while remaining environmentally conscious.

To that end, Prime Minister Phillips affirmed that the Government will continue collaborating with GPL to bring sustainable energy not only to households but also to industrial and commercial sectors throughout Guyana.

The Energy Mixer was held under the theme ” Delivering the Energy Benefits: The Transmission and Distribution System”. [DPI]