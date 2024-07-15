PM Mitchell praises Guyana as GDF ranks arrive with supplies to aid Grenada’s rebuilding efforts

The GDF troops upon arrival on the Carriacou Island in Grenada on Sunday

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has praised Guyana for its support as troops from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) arrived on the Caribbean Island with relief supplies and materials to assist with rebuilding efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl earlier this month.

The 50-member contingent from the GDF’s Engineering Corps docked on Carriacou Island on Sunday morning, following the arrival of MV Lady Fazeela carrying essential relief and building supplies to help Grenada in critical rebuilding efforts after the destruction left behind by Hurricane Beryl.

Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada)

Upon arrival, the Guyanese troops were welcomed by PM Mitchell, who expressed his gratitude to the Guyana Government people for their support.

“My Comrade and colleague, President [Dr Irfaan] Ali, I want to take the opportunity to thank him… for the relief supplies as well as the building materials that are on this vehicle. It is coming at a critical time for people of Carriacou and Petit Martinique. It is part of the single largest relief and building materials supplies, so far, that we’ve received.”

“It’s testimony to the fact that our brothers and sisters within CARICOM (Caribbean Community) have not just stopped with support for Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines but they are demonstrating it in a timely manner and in an obvious manner… Additionally, we have a total of 50 members of the Guyanese Defence Force here in Grenada, supporting the restoration and relief work. They are contributing tremendously, first, to a sense of security, peace and calm, and to a sense of hope and optimism in particular to the people who have been impacted by this [hurricane],” the Grenadian Prime Minister stated.

The shipment also included supplies from Suriname.

Last week, a GDF team travelled to Grenada to conduct a needs assessment after Guyana was assigned to assist the Grenadian Government and people with rebuilding efforts.

Additionally, a smaller group of eight ranks had already been deployed shortly after Hurricane Beryl hit Grenada on July 1 to provide immediate relief supplies and help.

Since the impact of the hurricane, the Guyana Government, the private sector, and local NGOs have been mobilising relief aid for the affected Caribbean countries.

In fact, the Chairman of Guyana’s Private Sector Commission, Komal Singh, flew to Grenada ahead of the troops’ arrival on Sunday.

“This effort was put together by His Excellent, Dr Irfaan Ali, in collaboration with the private sector throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. Immediately after Hurricane Beryl, we’ve worked assiduously and we’ve seen outpouring of support from the entire private sector, and we’ve also seen support coming out of Suriname – helping to bring the relief [supplies] that are here today for the people of Carriacou”

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell with PSC Chairman Komal Singh (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada)

“The Government and the private sector are very [happy] to be part of this relief effort. We’ve seen the damages and the needs that are desperately needed right now to bring back this island to normalcy and to bring back roofs over the heads of many households who are without power and necessities – water… This vessel has brought tremendous amount of building materials to help support the rebuilding of these [houses] around this island,” Singh stated.

At the start of July, as a category four and five hurricane, Beryl plough through the Caribbean with record-breaking wind speeds, causing massive destruction in several islands including loss of lives. Among the affected countries are: Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines – all Member States of CARICOM.

Clean-up effort ongoing in Grenada after Hurricane Beryl (Photo: Aj Williams Facebook)

In Grenada, Beryl, which is the earliest Category 5 hurricane to hit the region, caused widespread devastation, severely impacting the islands of Carriacou and Petit Martinique, where 70 per cent and 97 per cent of buildings were damaged or destroyed, respectively. It was reported too that the disaster also destroyed the country’s livestock, permanent crops and cash crops.