PM leads high-level govt team to address issues of Region 7 village

The high-level government team with residents of Kurutuku Village
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, today led a high-level government team to visit Kurutuku Village, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) to address concerns of residents there.
He was joined by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and National
Security Advisor Captain, Gerry Gouveia, for the one-day visit to the village.
The high-level team addressed several concerns and discussed areas that can benefit the
people of the Hinterland. They also made a commitment to support training initiatives
for women and youths from the community.
Additionally, commitments were made to furnish the school, enhance the school-feeding
programme and address birth certificate issues.
The residents also raised security concerns, transportation issues for students and
health services and requested that an airstrip be re-established in the community with
the hope of complementing river transportation, supporting mining operations and
medical actions.
Further consultations on the issues were promised.