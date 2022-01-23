PM leads high-level govt team to address issues of Region 7 village



The high-level government team with residents of Kurutuku Village The high-level government team with residents of Kurutuku Village

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, today led a high-level government team to visit Kurutuku Village, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) to address concerns of residents there.

He was joined by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and National

Security Advisor Captain, Gerry Gouveia, for the one-day visit to the village.

The high-level team addressed several concerns and discussed areas that can benefit the

people of the Hinterland. They also made a commitment to support training initiatives

for women and youths from the community.

Additionally, commitments were made to furnish the school, enhance the school-feeding

programme and address birth certificate issues.

The residents also raised security concerns, transportation issues for students and

health services and requested that an airstrip be re-established in the community with

the hope of complementing river transportation, supporting mining operations and

medical actions.

Further consultations on the issues were promised.