PM engages firm interested in establishing 150MW solar farm in Guyana

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips recently met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of STA Infrastructure & Energy Inc., Mr Javier Quintero and the company’s secretary, Mr Samuel Hinds at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street in Georgetown.

During the meeting, the STA officials briefed Prime Minister Phillips on their company’s portfolio and the plan to invest in a 150MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant locally.

Discussions also centred on the spheres of agrivoltaic energy, the company’s technical exchange and upskilling initiatives, and avenues for educational exchanges.