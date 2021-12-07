PM ‘disappointed’ in Shuman’s claims about Amerindian development

·1 min read
Home
Local News
PM ‘disappointed’ in Shuman’s claims about Amerindian development
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Statement issued by Prime Minister Mark Phillips: I must share my profound disappointment at the position taken by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Mr. Lenox Shuman, in a let…